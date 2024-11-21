Nvidia fourth-quarter revenue estimate fails to impress Wall Street

Nvidia forecast fourth-quarter revenue slightly above estimates on Wednesday (Nov 20) but still failed to meet lofty expectations of some investors who have made it the world's most valuable firm.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company fell roughly 2 per cent in extended trading. They had closed down 0.8 per cent on Wednesday.

The company forecast revenue of US$37.5 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$37.09 billion according to data compiled by LSEG.

“The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to NVIDIA computing,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said. “Demand for Hopper and anticipation for Blackwell - in full production - are incredible as foundation model makers scale pretraining, post-training and inference," he said, referring to two high-performing AI chips.