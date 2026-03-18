Nvidia sales opportunity for Blackwell, Rubin chips more than $1 trillion by 2027

SAN JOSE, California, March 17 : Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Tuesday at a press conference that the revenue opportunity for the company's Blackwell and Rubin artificial intelligence chips is "likely to be larger than $1 trillion" by the end of 2027.

Blackwell and Rubin are Nvidia's flagship AI chips and capable of building the large language models that underpin chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Blackwell chips are available for purchase, while Rubin chips are Nvidia's next-generation processors and are in full production.

The $1 trillion estimate Huang issued does not include a swath of the company's other products like its central processing units (CPUs), its range of networking chips or the forthcoming chips based on the technology it licensed from Groq. The estimate also does not include a Rubin variant known as Rubin Ultra.

In December, Nvidia signed a deal to license Groq's tech and hired many of the startup's executives.