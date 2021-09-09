Logo
Nvidia seeks EU approval for Arm deal, EU decision due Oct. 13
Business

The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 30, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

09 Sep 2021 12:14AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 12:24AM)
BRUSSELS: Nvidia on Wednesday (Sep 8) filed for EU antitrust approval of its US$54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm, according to a submission on the European Commission website, kicking off a process likely to take several months.

The world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips announced the deal last year, triggering concerns in the semiconductor industry whether Arm can remain a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers and rivals.

Worried customers include Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Apple.

The European Commission can clear the US$54 billion deal with or without concessions after its preliminary review or it can follow up with a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

Britain's competition watchdog has warned that the deal could damage competition and weaken rivals, and required a further lengthy investigation.

Source: Reuters

