Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nvidia set to be retail favorite after Tesla's six-month streak
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nvidia set to be retail favorite after Tesla's six-month streak

Nvidia set to be retail favorite after Tesla's six-month streak

FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

25 May 2023 11:17PM (Updated: 26 May 2023 02:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Nvidia Corp on Thursday was set to break Tesla Inc's streak of being the most traded stock by retail traders in every session since Nov. 4, according to J.P. Morgan data.

Shares of Nvidia jumped 27 per cent, approaching a $1 trillion market value, after the U.S. chip designer projected quarterly revenue more than 50 per cent above estimates in a sign that Wall Street has grossly underestimated its role in powering the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Nvidia was the most traded stock by retail investors on Thursday, with 88,962 buy orders outnumbering 86,413 sell orders by 13:30 p.m. ET, according to J.P.Morgan data.

It was also the most actively traded stock on Fidelity's platform and the top trending stock on investor focused social media site stocktwits.com.

Since the start of this year, Nvidia has attracted the highest net purchases from retail investors after Tesla, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc among single stocks, according to Vanda Research.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.