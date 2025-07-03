Nvidia set to become world's most valuable company in history

Nvidia was on track to become the most valuable company in history on Thursday (Jul 2), with the chipmaker's market capitalisation reaching US$3.92 trillion as Wall Street doubled down on optimism about artificial intelligence.

Shares of the leading designer of high-end AI chips were up 2.2 per cent at US$160.60 in morning trading, giving the company a higher market capitalisation than Apple's record closing value of US$3.915 trillion on Dec 26, 2024.

Nvidia's newest chips have made gains in training the largest AI models, fueling demand for products by the Santa Clara, California, company.

Microsoft is currently the second-most valuable company on Wall Street, with a market capitalisation of US$3.7 trillion as its shares rose 1.5 per cent to US$498.5.

Apple rose 0.8 per cent, giving it a market value of US$3.19 trillion, in third place.

A race among Microsoft, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Tesla to build AI data centres and dominate the emerging technology has fueled insatiable demand for Nvidia's high-end processors.

"When the first company crossed a trillion dollars, it was amazing. And now you're talking four trillion, which is just incredible. It tells you that there's this huge rush with AI spending and everybody's chasing it right now," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading.