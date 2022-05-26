Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nvidia shares drop on disappointing revenue outlook and China, Russia obstacles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nvidia shares drop on disappointing revenue outlook and China, Russia obstacles

Nvidia shares drop on disappointing revenue outlook and China, Russia obstacles

The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Feb 11, 2015. (Photo: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)

26 May 2022 04:26AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 05:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chip designer Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, bracing for supply chain snags and slowing demand for graphics chips used in gaming devices.

Shares of the company fell 8.8 per cent in extended trading, after tanking roughly 40 per cent this year in tandem with a wider selloff in growth stocks over concerns of aggressive rate increases.

The forecast included an estimated reduction of about US$500 million of revenue relating to Russia and the COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the company said.

Weaker graphics chips prices and lower discretionary spending amid high inflation are likely to pressure Nvidia's gaming business, according to experts.

"The pull back after hours is an overreaction to geopolitical events outside of the company's control, not a weakening demand environment," said Logan Purk, analyst at Edward Jones.

Kinngai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group, was more critical saying almost every tech company that missed on outlook has blamed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China COVID lockdowns.

A rout in the cryptocurrency market also hurt demand for its GPUs, or graphics processing units, which are favoured by miners of cryptocurrency. The company's chief financial officer said in a statement Wednesday that Nvidia had a 52 per cent year over year decline in its OEM and Other revenue category due to a drop in revenue from processors for cryptocurrency mining.

Still, demand from data centre clients remained strong as more firms shift to the cloud and incorporate artificial intelligence in their operations.

"The effectiveness of deep learning to automate intelligence is driving companies across industries to adopt Nvidia for AI computing. Data Center has become our largest platform, even as Gaming achieved a record quarter," said Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang in the company's earnings statement.

Nvidia forecast second-quarter revenue of US$8.10 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent. Analysts on average expect US$8.45 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue for the first quarter ended May 1 rose 46 per cent to a record US$8.29 billion. Excluding items, the company earned US$1.36 per share, beating estimates of US$1.29

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us