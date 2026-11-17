NEW YORK, Nov 17 : Options traders are pricing in a roughly $335 billion swing in Nvidia's market value after the company reports third-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, the latest sign of the uncertainty clouding the giant chip firm's outlook.

Nvidia shares have tumbled since CEO Jensen Huang resigned last week following reports he had affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and with a subordinate at Nvidia. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO as the company searches for a permanent successor.

The selloff has reduced the chip maker's market value to about $3.9 trillion on Friday from about $5.8 trillion in early October, according to LSEG data. Shares were down 4 per cent on Monday.

Options traders were pricing in a 8.5 per cent move in either direction on Wednesday, a day after the company reports results, more than twice the stock's average post-earnings move over the past eight quarters and just shy of the 8.74 per cent gain following its previous report, according to Susquehanna.

The implied move exceeds the individual market value of about 90 per cent of S&P 500 constituents.

Investors have been trimming Nvidia stock holdings ahead of earnings while continuing to buy call options and call spreads to participate in a potential rebound, said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna. A call option gives holders the right, but not the obligation, to buy the stock at certain price before the contract expires; a call spread involves buying a call option and selling another call option at a different price but with the same expiration.

"Earnings are the main catalyst over the next three days, but that pricing also captures ongoing headline risk — including new company developments and Trump comments — rather than earnings alone," Murphy said.

US President Donald Trump said he would not oppose Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, while a petition calling for his return gathered more than 178,000 signatures, including from prominent Silicon Valley executives. Nvidia's board is not weighing a return for Jensen Huang as CEO, three people told Reuters.

Nvidia shares are down nearly 17 per cent this year. The S&P 500 is up 8 per cent year-to-date and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index has risen 36 per cent.

Sentiment toward chip makers and the AI infrastructure buildout has turned negative, reflecting rising borrowing costs and concerns that growth in the sector could slow after Democrats swept the midterm elections. Investors are focused on whether Nvidia can reassure the market that demand for AI infrastructure remains strong despite all these recent developments.

"(It) will be forward-looking statements about the order book, customers possibly canceling and pushing out, whether data center regulatory issues mean that data centers are going to take longer than we thought," said Chris Grisanti, chief market strategist at MAI Capital Management.

"There's less here than meets the eye, in the sense of data center growth will continue in ‘27. Nvidia is the monopoly provider of chips, and it's not hard to connect the dots to a higher stock price with those two things."