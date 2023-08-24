Logo
Business

Nvidia short sellers lose $826 million as stock jumps after strong forecast
FILE PHOTO: A view of a Nvidia logo at their headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

24 Aug 2023 09:38PM
Investors with short position on Nvidia lost $826 million in mark-to-market losses on Thursday, data from analytics firm S3 Partners showed, as the world's largest chipmaker's shares surged after a strong revenue forecast.

Bearish bets on the chip designer, which is the biggest beneficiary of AI boom, have cost investors $11.36 billion in paper losses so far this year, neck-to-neck with Tesla as the worst performing short bet, S3 Partners said.

Nvidia shares rose 7.4 per cent to $506.30 before the opening bell.

Source: Reuters

