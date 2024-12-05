Nvidia signs AI cooperation agreement with Vietnamese government

HANOI :Nvidia and the Vietnamese government signed an agreement on Thursday to boost artificial intelligence development in the Southeast Asian country.

Details of the agreement were not made public immediately.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang visited Hanoi a year ago, when he said that the artificial intelligence chipmaker wanted to expand its partnerships with Vietnam's top tech firms and support the country in training talent for developing AI and digital infrastructure.

In April, Vietnamese tech firm FPT said it planned to build a $200 million artificial intelligence factory using Nvidia's graphic chip and software.

Thursday's agreement was signed in Hanoi in the presence of Huang and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"AI is important for Vietnam," Huang said after the signing. "AI is new infrastructure that will boost growth."