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Nvidia, SK to detail cooperation plan as Jensen Huang flags prolonged chip shortage 
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Nvidia, SK to detail cooperation plan as Jensen Huang flags prolonged chip shortage 

Nvidia, SK to detail cooperation plan as Jensen Huang flags prolonged chip shortage 

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won pose at the SK Hynix booth during the annual Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun 2, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Ann Wang)

07 Jun 2026 07:30PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2026 08:22PM)
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SEOUL: Nvidia and South Korea's SK are expected to announce a plan for cooperation between the two companies on Monday (Jun 8), with the boss of the US chipmaker saying that the ongoing memory shortage would persist for "quite a few years".

A spokesperson for SK Hynix said group chairman Chey Tae-won and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang plan to brief media about the plan on Monday morning, confirming a report by Newsis. 

Huang separately said that Nvidia could make announcements with SK on Monday. 

"We're working across many industries from AI supercomputers to CPUs to new PCs and robotics. So we are here to plan and maybe tomorrow we have some announcements," he told reporters, without elaborating further. 

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin make a toast as they pose for photographs during their dinner meeting at a BBQ restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 5, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Yonhap/Korea Pool)
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won hand out "HBM chip" snacks to reporters during their dinner at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul on Jun 5, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)

He also said that he did not see an end to memory shortages. 

"The whole industry supply chain - everything from wafers to packaging to silicon photonics ... everything's in short supply because the demand is so high. It is going to persist for several years."

Huang was meeting with Chey, SK Hynix CEO Kwak ​Noh-jung and other SK executives over fried chicken and beer known as "chimaek" at Seoul restaurant Kkanbu Chicken.

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Source: Reuters/zl

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Nvidia Jensen Huang South Korea
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