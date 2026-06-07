Nvidia, SK to detail cooperation plan as Jensen Huang flags prolonged chip shortage 

SEOUL: Nvidia and South Korea's SK are expected to announce a plan for cooperation between the two companies on Monday (Jun 8), with the boss of the US chipmaker saying that the ongoing memory shortage would persist for "quite a few years".

A spokesperson for SK Hynix said group chairman Chey Tae-won and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang plan to brief media about the plan on Monday morning, confirming a report by Newsis.

Huang separately said that Nvidia could make announcements with SK on Monday.

"We're working across many industries from AI supercomputers to CPUs to new PCs and robotics. So we are here to plan and maybe tomorrow we have some announcements," he told reporters, without elaborating further.