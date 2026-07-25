Nvidia, SK Group unveil $500 billion-plus AI data centers initiative, memory partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 : Nvidia and South Korea's SK Group on Friday unveiled a more than $500 billion AI initiative spanning large-scale AI data centers and next-generation memory, Nvidia said.

The initiative includes a long-term partnership with SK Hynix to secure next-generation memory supply for Nvidia and jointly develop high-bandwidth memory for AI training, AI agents and physical AI applications.

As part of the initiative, SK Telecom plans to build a 2-gigawatt AI data center powered by Nvidia's Vera Rubin chips and SK Hynix's HBM4 high-bandwidth memory, with the first facility due to come online in 2027, Nvidia added.

Separately, Nvidia said it, Naver and Brookfield plan to expand Naver's AI data center in South Korea.