Nov 24 : Nvidia shares fell in early trading on Tuesday as the historic rally sparked by Jensen Huang's return as CEO quickly lost steam, with investors refocusing on the political and governance risks surrounding his reinstatement.

Shares of the AI chipmaker were last down more than 5 per cent after surging 31.5 per cent on Monday and adding more than $952 billion in market value. Other AI stocks also slipped after rallying in the previous session.

Under pressure from US President Donald Trump, Nvidia brought back Huang after his resignation over revelations of extramarital affairs, capping a whirlwind period that roiled markets and unsettled the AI ecosystem reliant on the chipmaker's technology and funding.

"The reinstatement itself raises as many questions as it answers. His return removes a major uncertainty, but what it leaves behind is an overhang on how Nvidia's governance is viewed," said Dan Sheehan, director of portfolio management at Telos Wealth Advisors.

"There are also questions ... about how involved the government will be in Nvidia going forward, and about governance of conduct internally given the stance the reinstatement implicitly took. Those don't get resolved by a soaring stock price."

US lawmakers from both parties sharply criticized Nvidia's decision, saying Congress should scrutinize the circumstances surrounding Huang's return.

UNDER THE SCANNER

Both Huang and the company are facing a host of state and federal probes and reviews, including those from the FBI, the Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

A public Senate hearing is set for December 3, where Huang is due to testify, while the board's own investigations into potential foreign intelligence efforts, national security and export controls are still underway.

"Now that the dust is beginning to settle, people are taking a more critical look at (Nvidia's) decision ... They (board) put themselves at a tremendous ethical and legal risk by the decision they made," said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

He added that Huang's upcoming testimony is also an "enormous risk to the company."

Monday's surge propelled Nvidia back into second place among the world's most valuable companies, behind Apple, though the stock remains almost 31 per cent below its October 6 record high.

AI-related companies, including chipmakers and data-center stocks, saw sharp gains too, while the benchmark S&P 500 added more than $2.8 trillion in market value.

"As incredible as Monday was, I don't take it as a sign we're out of the woods ... a market that can rise $3 trillion on one headline can fall just as fast on another," Telos' Sheehan said.