Nvidia to start employee-funded US political action committee

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 : Tech company Nvidia will start an employee-funded political action committee, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters, as the company seeks to step up its efforts to influence U.S. policy.

The group will be called NVPAC, the source said.

Companies often set up federal political action committees, called PACs, to donate to political candidates who are aligned with their corporation's policy goals. Nvidia joins other tech giants, including Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google, in creating a committee to spend money to influence elections.

Bloomberg Government first reported on the creation of the group.