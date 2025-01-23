Logo
Business

Nvidia supplier SK Hynix posts record quarterly profit
Nvidia supplier SK Hynix posts record quarterly profit

The logos of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

23 Jan 2025 06:46AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2025 07:05AM)
SEOUL :South Korea's SK Hynix on Thursday posted a record quarterly profit as the Nvidia supplier saw strong sales of advanced chips such as high bandwidth memory (HBM) used in generative artificial intelligence chipsets.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker reported an 8.1 trillion won ($5.64 billion) operating profit for the October-December quarter, up from a 346 billion won profit a year earlier.

The result compared with an 8 trillion won average forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

SK Hynix's quarterly operating profit exceeded its bigger rival Samsung Electronics' forecast December-quarter operating profit of 6.5 trillion won.

SK Hynix said its revenue for the quarter rose 75 per cent year-on-year to 19.8 trillion won.

($1 = 1,435.1200 won)

Source: Reuters

