Nvidia supplier SK Hynix Q2 profit rises 69%, meets forecasts
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

24 Jul 2025 06:45AM
SEOUL :South Korea's SK Hynix posted on Thursday a record quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for advanced chips used in generative artificial intelligence chipsets and as some customers stockpiled semiconductors ahead of potential U.S. tariffs.

The Nvidia supplier reported a 9.2 trillion won ($6.69 billion) operating profit for the April-June period versus 5.5 trillion won a year earlier.

That compared with a 9.0 trillion won average forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 1,374.5800 won)

Source: Reuters
