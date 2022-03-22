Nvidia unveils latest chip to speed up AI computing

Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its latest new graphic chip (GPU), dubbed the H100, saying it will increase the computing speed of artificial intelligence algorithms that increasingly require more power to execute.

Nvidia said the new GPU chip will be produced using a leading edge four nanometer process by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The chip is expected to be available in the third quarter of this year.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee, additional reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Bernard Orr)