Nvidia will consider investing in OpenAI IPO, CEO Huang tells CNBC

Feb 3 : Nvidia will consider investing in OpenAI's next fundraising round and in the startup's eventual IPO, CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

Huang told CNBC Nvidia's plans to invest in OpenAI remained on track following recent reports that the deal had been stalled. The chipmaker had announced plans last September to invest up to $100 billion in the startup.

"We will invest in the next round," Huang told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "There is no question about that."

"There's no drama involved. Everything's on track."

OpenAI is unsatisfied with some of Nvidia's latest artificial-intelligence chips and has sought alternatives since last year, potentially complicating the relationship between the two highest-profile players in the AI boom, Reuters reported on Monday.