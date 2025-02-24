Nvidia's chip demand faces scrutiny as DeepSeek stirs doubts on AI spending

Demand for Nvidia's pricey artificial intelligence chips will be in focus when the company reports results on Wednesday (Feb 26) as investors doubt the hefty spending on the technology after low-cost AI models from China's DeepSeek rattled the industry.

The world's second most valuable company has been the top beneficiary of an AI-driven spending spree by big technology companies over the past two years.

But claims that DeepSeek's AI models rival its Western counterparts at a fraction of the cost has led some investors to ask if Nvidia's cutting-edge chips are essential for gaining an edge in AI race.

DeepSeek's sudden rise in January resulted in Nvidia losing US$593 billion in market value, the largest one-day loss for any US company. Its shares were one of the best performers in 2023 and 2024.

"Investors have been very concerned about DeepSeek and the impact that it will have on demand," said Ivana Delevska, chief investment officer of Spear Invest, which holds Nvidia shares in an actively managed exchange-traded fund.

"So if they (Nvidia) can show that they're still able to 'beat and raise', it would be pretty positive for the stock."