Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nvidia's Frankfurt shares surge as stellar results seen keeping AI rally alive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nvidia's Frankfurt shares surge as stellar results seen keeping AI rally alive

Nvidia's Frankfurt shares surge as stellar results seen keeping AI rally alive

FILE PHOTO: A Nvidia logo is seen on one of their products on display at their headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

24 Aug 2023 03:55PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2023 04:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Frankfurt-listed shares of Nvidia jumped 8.7 per cent on Thursday, lifting tech shares around the world, after the company forecast quarterly revenue that smashed expectations and announced a $25 billion buyback.

The results, reported late on Wednesday, were driven by an artificial intelligence (AI) boom-fueled demand for its chips, and will boost its position in the prized trillion-dollar market value club it entered earlier this year.

More than 20 brokerages raised their target price for Nvidia post the earnings update, according to Refinitiv data, with Elazar Advisors being the most bullish at $1,600.

That represents an over three-fold rise from last close of $471.16.

Along with Rosenblatt Securities at $1,100 - they are the only ones to have targets above $1,000 for Nvidia. The chipmaker's median price target is $567.

Nvidia has been the biggest beneficiary of the rise of ChatGPT and other generative AI apps, virtually all of which are powered by its graphics processors.

Its shares have tripled in value this year, adding more than $700 billion to its market valuation and making it the first trillion-dollar chip firm.

"Everyone has been looking for ways to play AI that aren't as expensive as Nvidia given the run this year. However, in our opinion NVDA itself remains the best way to accomplish that," said Bernstein analysts led by Stacy A. Rasgon.

"Given the magnitude of earnings revisions, we suspect the stock will still come out cheaper than it was going into the print."

The results are also seen keeping a Wall Street rally alive, with futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumping more than 1 per cent, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.7 per cent.

"Nvidia news has a boosting effect on technology stocks, if only by confirming that all the talk around the AI-craze was not empty, after all," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

A lot rested on Nvidia posting strong results, as most of the S&P 500's over 15 per cent year-to-date gains have come from the AI-driven rally in Nvidia and other Big Tech stocks.

Analysts had warned that if the results beat wasn't big enough, that could trip the rally as investors would question lofty valuations on tech stock in the backdrop of rising yields.

Elsewhere, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which supplies to Nvidia, rose 2.2 per cent.

European chip companies also rose, with ASM International, BE Semiconductor and Aixtron gaining nearly 2 per cent each. Europe's tech index was up 1.1 per cent, among the top gainers in the regions. (This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of 'Nvidia' in paragraph 14 and 'Bernstein' in paragraph 8)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.