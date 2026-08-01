NXP in talks to buy chip developer Ambarella, FT reports

July 31 : NXP Semiconductors is in talks to buy chip designer Ambarella, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Ambarella, with a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, jumped nearly 17 per cent, while NXP fell over 3 per cent following the report.

Here are a few details:

• A potential deal could bolster NXP's capabilities in software-defined vehicles, radar and electrification, as Ambarella develops low-power AI chips and software for edge devices such as cameras, vehicles and robotics.

• Discussions are ongoing and might not lead to a transaction, FT said.

• NXP and Ambarella did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

• The development comes after NXP forecast quarterly revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, signaling strong demand for its chips in automotive, industrial and data-center markets.