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NXP in talks to buy chip developer Ambarella, FT reports
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NXP in talks to buy chip developer Ambarella, FT reports

NXP in talks to buy chip developer Ambarella, FT reports

The NXP Semiconductors logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

01 Aug 2026 01:06AM
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July 31 : NXP Semiconductors is in talks to buy chip designer Ambarella, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Shares of Ambarella, with a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, jumped nearly 17 per cent, while NXP fell over 3 per cent following the report.

Here are a few details:

• A potential deal could bolster NXP's capabilities in software-defined vehicles, radar and electrification, as Ambarella develops low-power AI chips and software for edge devices such as cameras, vehicles and robotics.

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• Discussions are ongoing and might not lead to a transaction, FT said.

• NXP and Ambarella did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

• The development comes after NXP forecast quarterly revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, signaling strong demand for its chips in automotive, industrial and data-center markets.

Source: Reuters
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