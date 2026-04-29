NXP Semiconductors forecasts strong quarterly results, shares jump

April 28 : NXP Semiconductors forecast second-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, betting on an ongoing recovery in the industrial and automotive chip markets to boost revenue, sending its shares up 15 per cent in extended trading.

NXP derives most of its revenue from the automotive and industrial markets, where new orders are on the uptick after a prolonged slump as end-market customers clear out excess inventory built up during the pandemic.

• NXP forecast second-quarter revenue between $3.35 billion and $3.55 billion, compared with estimates of $3.27 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• It expects quarterly adjusted profit per share of between $3.29 and $3.72, above estimates of $3.17 per share.

• Analog chipmaker Texas Instruments also provided a strong forecast last week, bolstered by data center and industrial chip demand.

• NXP's revenue for the first quarter came in at $3.18 billion, beating estimates of $3.16 billion.

• On an adjusted basis, the company earned $3.05 per share, compared with estimates of $2.95 per share.