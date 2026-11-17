Nov 17 : Intercontinental Exchange launched a tool on Tuesday that estimates the risk of US data-center projects being delayed or halted, as community opposition and political scrutiny threaten the rapid expansion of infrastructure needed for AI.

Here are more details:

• The tool evaluates permitting records, electricity and water costs, as well as local economic conditions and mortgage-market data across more than 3,100 US counties

• The NYSE parent said its disruption model, trained on thousands of permitting and project outcomes, achieved 77 per cent accuracy

• The launch follows US midterm elections in which Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress, potentially strengthening efforts to curb data-center expansion over concerns about power consumption, water usage and pollution

• Democratic lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have proposed pausing new data-center construction and expansions until Congress adopts safeguards covering utility costs, environmental damage and community oversight

• "Data center capital is moving faster than local permitting and community consensus and that gap is now a material financial risk," said Larry Lawrence, head of the Geospatial Intelligence team at ICE