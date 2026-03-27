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NYSE-parent Intercontinental Exchange invests $600 million in Polymarket
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Business

NYSE-parent Intercontinental Exchange invests $600 million in Polymarket

NYSE-parent Intercontinental Exchange invests $600 million in Polymarket

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo and ticker symbol for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

27 Mar 2026 08:04PM
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March 27 : Intercontinental Exchange said on Friday it had invested $600 million in prediction markets platform Polymarket.

Source: Reuters
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