Oak Street, GIC to buy REIT Store Capital in deal valued at $14 billion
15 Sep 2022 08:58PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 09:21PM)
:Singapore's GIC and private equity firm Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc, will buy commercial real estate investment trust Store Capital Corp in a deal valued at about $14 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Store Capital's shares jumped about 21 per cent to $32.50 in premarket trading.

As part of the agreement, Store Capital shareholders will get $32.25 per share in cash, which represents a 20.4 per cent premium to the stock's last close.

The deal agreement has a 30-day "go-shop" period that will expire on Oct. 15, which will allow Store Capital to solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals, the companies said.

Source: Reuters

