LONDON, Nov 20 : British-based digital bank OakNorth has secured a US banking charter, it said on Friday, the first such foreign online lender to win a broader banking licence in the world's biggest economy as it seeks to grow income.

OakNorth, which is backed by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners as well as Japan's SoftBank, will now be able to expand beyond lending to provide basic services such as checking and savings accounts.

The development shows how digital banks are increasingly diversifying worldwide as they seek to disrupt bricks-and-mortar incumbents, leaning on their lower cost base and more modern technology to win business from traditional lenders.

• OakNorth has bought Community Unity Bank in Michigan, it said on Friday, allowing it to provide a wider range of services as it builds its US business

• The bank will hire tens of staff in the US as it grows the business, CEO Rishi Khosla told Reuters in an interview

• OakNorth is targeting lower middle-market businesses with revenue of $5 million to $100 million, Khosla said

• "We can deliver speed, reliability, and consistency for our customers, which enables us to win against community banks, regional banks and the like," Khosla said.