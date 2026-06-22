Oaktree-backed digital infra firm ITG aims to raise $429 million in US IPO

June 22 : Digital infrastructure firm ITG said on Monday it was aiming to raise as much as $429.3 million in its U.S. initial public offering.

The Hendersonville, Tennessee-based company is offering 19.5 million shares priced between $19 and $22 apiece.

ITG was bought by investment firm Oaktree Capital Management in partnership with the firm's management in 2021.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, and Stifel are among the joint bookrunners. ITG will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ITG".