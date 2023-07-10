Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ocado launches first robotic warehouse in Asia with Aeon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ocado launches first robotic warehouse in Asia with Aeon

Ocado launches first robotic warehouse in Asia with Aeon

FILE PHOTO: An Ocado grocery delivery van is driven along a street in London, Britain, March 25, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

10 Jul 2023 03:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : British online supermarket and technology group Ocado said on Monday its first robotic warehouse in Asia, built for Japanese partner Aeon, has gone live.

The warehouse, or customer fulfilment centre (CFC) as Ocado calls them, has begun taking orders from customers across the Kanto region for Aeon's "Green Beans" brand.

Ocado signed up Aeon as a partner in 2019 in a deal that anticipated the Japanese group would have an online grocery sales capacity of about 600 billion yen ($4.21 billion) by 2030 and 1 trillion yen by 2035.

Ocado said Aeon's second CFC in Japan will be based in Hachioji, Tokyo, with more to follow.

“Grocery spend in Asia is set to outstrip every other region of the globe over the next decade, and online remains the fastest growing channel in grocery across APAC," Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said.

Ocado shares are down 34 per cent over the last year but they surged as much as 47 per cent on June 22 after the Times newspaper reported possible takeover interest from Amazon.com.

($1 = 142.4600 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.