OCBC to raise interest rates again for 360 savings account

SINGAPORE: OCBC Bank will raise interest rates again for its flagship 360 savings account, following a similar move in August.

Customers will be able to earn an interest of 4.65 per cent per year from Tuesday (Nov 1) on the first S$100,000 in their account - an increase from the current 1.85 per cent - when they credit their salary, save and spend with the bank.

This is the highest level of interest in the history of the 360 savings account, said OCBC in a media release on Monday.

The criteria in the three categories - salary, save and spend - remain unchanged.

To qualify for the higher interest rates, customers must credit a salary of at least S$1,800 through GIRO, increase their account balance by at least S$500 a month, as well as spend at least S$500 on selected OCBC credit cards.

The pool of eligible cards will be widened for the spend category, to include the OCBC Titanium Rewards credit card, OCBC 90°N Visa card and OCBC 90°N Mastercard.

Those who meet the requirements for two more categories – Wealth (Insure) and Wealth (Invest) – can earn an interest of 7.65 per cent per annum on the first S$100,000 in their bank account from Nov 1, an increase from the current rate of 4.05 per cent.