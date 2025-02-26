OCBC sees loan growth slowing in 2025, unveils US$1.9 billion capital return

SINGAPORE: Singapore's second-largest bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, said it expects loan growth to moderate in 2025 after posting a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth quarter profit and unveiling a S$2.5 billion (US$1.87 billion) capital return.

OCBC was the only bank to miss forecasts in an otherwise strong fourth quarter earnings season for Singapore banks, which declared multi-billion capital return packages alongside their financial results, sending their shares to record-highs.

Shares of OCBC dropped as much as 2.8 per cent in early trade on Wednesday (Feb 26), underperforming the domestic benchmark index and peers that were relatively flat or slightly lower.

"As we enter the new year, we remain cautiously optimistic on the regional growth outlook and are poised to seize growth opportunities as they arise," OCBC's Group CEO Helen Wong said in a statement.

"We will remain agile in navigating the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, and volatile macroeconomic environment," she added.

The lender projected 2025 percentage loan growth in mid-single digits, according to presentation slides accompanying the earnings results. This compares with loan growth of 8 per cent achieved in 2024, which exceeded its target of low single-digit growth.

The bank also expected its 2025 net interest margin, a key profitability gauge, to weaken to around 2 per cent, the slides showed, from 2.2 per cent in 2024.