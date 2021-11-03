Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Singapore lender OCBC Q3 profit rises 19%, beats estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Singapore lender OCBC Q3 profit rises 19%, beats estimates

Singapore lender OCBC Q3 profit rises 19%, beats estimates

A woman walks into an OCBC Premier Banking branch in Singapore. (File photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

03 Nov 2021 07:36AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 07:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) reported a better-than-expected 19 per cent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday (Nov 3), supported by lower provisions for credit losses.

"This quarter, the momentum across our banking, wealth management and insurance business has continued to grow, as reflected by loan, net new money, fee and insurance sales growth," group chief executive Helen Wong, who took charge in April, said in a statement.

Net profit rose to S$1.22 billion in July to September from S$1.03 billion in the same period a year earlier and versus the S$936 million average of four analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

OCBC

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us