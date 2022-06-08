OECD slashes growth outlook, but sees limited stagflation risk

PARIS : The war in Ukraine has made the growth outlook far bleaker even though the global economy should avoid a bout of 1970s-style stagflation, the OECD said on Wednesday, slashing its growth forecasts and jacking up its inflation estimates.

The world economy is set to grow 3 per cent this year, much less than the 4.5 per cent expected when the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development last updated its forecasts in December.

Growth will then slow further next year, easing to 2.8 per cent, down from a previous forecast of 3.2 per cent, the Paris-based policy forum said in its latest Economic Outlook.

Meanwhile, any quick relief from price hikes is unlikely, with inflation expected to peak at 8.5 per cent this year in OECD countries before slipping to 6.0 per cent in 2023. Previously the OECD had expected inflation to peak at 5 per cent before gradually receding to 3 per cent in 2023.

Despite the lower growth and higher inflation outlook, the OECD saw a limited risk of stagflation like that seen the mid-1970s, when the oil price shock triggered runaway inflation and surging unemployment.

In particular, developed economies, which are much more driven by services than in the 1970s, are less energy-intensive now and central banks have a freer hand to fight inflation, independent of governments more concerned about unemployment.

The OECD said it saw a strong case for steady removal of monetary policy stimulus in high-inflation countries like the United States and eastern Europe.

As the pandemic-related fiscal boost expires, the U.S. economy was seen growing 2.5 per cent this year then slowing to 1.2 per cent in 2023 - less than previous forecasts for growth of 3.7 per cent in 2022 and 2.4 per cent in 2023.

China's economy, which has been hit by a fresh wave of COVID-19 lockdowns, is seen growing 4.4 per cent this year and 4.9 per cent next, down from 5.1 per cent previously expected in both years.

More exposed to Russian energy imports and the fallout from the war in Ukraine, the euro zone economy was seen growing 2.6 per cent this year and 1.6 per cent in 2023, down from forecasts of 4.3 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.