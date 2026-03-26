Oil prices climb, Asian stocks mixed as investors reassess Middle East ceasefire prospects

TOKYO: Oil prices climbed on Thursday (Mar 26), recovering some of the previous day's losses as investors reexamined prospects for de-escalation in the Middle East as Iran said it was still reviewing a United States proposal to end the war, which has disrupted energy flows.

Brent futures rose US$1.13, or 1.1 per cent, to US$103.35 a barrel by 12.51am GMT (8.51am, Singapore time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up US$1.08, or 1.2 per cent, at US$91.40 a barrel.

Both benchmarks slumped more than 2 per cent on Wednesday.

Despite reviewing the proposal, Iran has no intention of holding talks to end the widening Middle East conflict, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.