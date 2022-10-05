Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ talks on supply cut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ talks on supply cut

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ talks on supply cut

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. Picture taken February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

05 Oct 2022 08:20AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 08:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Oil prices inched up on Wednesday extending 3 per cent gains in the previous session ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers to discuss a big output cut in what energy executives and analysts see as a tightly supplied market.

Brent crude rose 11 cents to $91.91 a barrel at 0001 GMT, after climbing $2.94 in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures picked up 5 cents to $86.57 a barrel after gaining $2.89 in the previous session.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, meeting in Vienna later on Wednesday, are discussing output cuts as big as 2 million barrels per day (bpd), an OPEC source told Reuters.

That would be the group's biggest production cut since demand was smashed by COVID-19 in 2020.

"A reduction in output on this scale would significantly tighten the market," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

The United States is pushing OPEC+ producers not to go ahead with deep cuts, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as President Joe Biden looks to prevent a rise in U.S. gasoline prices.

The real impact on supply from a lower output target would be limited as several OPEC+ countries are already pumping well below their existing quotas. In August, OPEC+ missed its production target by 3.58 million bpd.

However an agreement on big cuts "would send a strong message that the group is determined to support the market," ANZ analysts said.

While the market is seen tightening further with European Union sanctions on Russian oil looming in December, the outlook for demand remains clouded by fears of a global recession.

"The U.S. dollar, global growth concerns and EU sanctions due to take effect on 5 December all remain crucial drivers of oil prices in the short term," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.