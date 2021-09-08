Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil climbs amid slow supply return after Hurricane Ida
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil climbs amid slow supply return after Hurricane Ida

Oil climbs amid slow supply return after Hurricane Ida

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

08 Sep 2021 10:14AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 10:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Oil prices rose on Wednesday, paring overnight losses, with producers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4per cent, to US$68.62 a barrel at 0204 GMT, after sliding 1.4per cent on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday.

Brent crude futures inched up 14 cents, or 0.2per cent, to US$71.83 a barrel, after falling 0.7per cent on Tuesday.

"The market is ... weighing up the impact of ongoing delays to the resumption of operations in the Gulf of Mexico," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

About 79per cent of U.S. Gulf production remained offline on Tuesday, with 79 production platforms still unoccupied more than a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall. About 17.5 million barrels of oil has been lost to the market so far.

The Gulf's offshore wells make up about 17per cent of U.S. output.

Traders will be closely watching inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group due on Wednesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday for a clearer picture of the storm's impact on crude production and refinery output. [API/S] [EIA/S]

Analysts polled by Reuters expect, on average, that crude stocks dropped by 3.8 million barrels in the week to Sept. 3, and see gasoline stocks down by 3.6 million barrels and distillates down by 3 million barrels.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday in a widespread commodity sell-off as the U.S. dollar jumped on worries about rising COVID-19 cases in the United States and Asia potentially slowing growth.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us