Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil climbs on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil climbs on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution

Oil climbs on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution

FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus MordanT/File Photo

22 Dec 2021 11:09AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 11:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Oil prices rose again on Wednesday as the dollar slipped, with risk appetite returning as some governments resist imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and as China said it would be able to sustain economic growth.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.7per cent, to US$71.62 a barrel at 0235 GMT after jumping 3.7per cent on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.6per cent, to US$74.42 a barrel after gaining 3.4per cent on Tuesday.

Oil prices typically move inversely to the U.S. dollar, with a weaker greenback making commodities cheaper for those holding other currencies.

Meanwhile a senior Chinese state planning official said on Wednesday Beijing would work to aid economic growth, including stepping up government spending, strengthening support to manufacturers and stabilising industry supply chains.

The country, the world's biggest oil importer, would "strive to stabilise economic operations in the first quarter, the first half and even the whole year," the official told Xinhua News Agency.

Meanwhile, some governments are trying to hold off imposing new pandemic curbs to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including in Britain and Australia, which should help support fuel demand.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas, but said the government may need to take steps afterwards.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday ruled out lockdowns and instead urged people to get booster shots to protect themselves even as the country hit a pandemic high of more than 5,000 new infections.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us