Oil falls by over $1 per barrel as Iran talks in focus

TOKYO, Feb 2 : Oil prices fell by over $1 per barrel on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump said over the weekend Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington.

Brent crude futures were down $1.8 per barrel, losing 2.7 per cent, to $67.48 per barrel, at 2311 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.8 per barrel, losing 2.8 per cent, to $63.41 per barrel.

Trump repeatedly threatened Iran with intervention if it did not agree to a nuclear deal or failed to stop killing protesters. On Saturday Trump told reporters Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington, hours after Tehran's top security official Ali Larijani said on X that arrangements for negotiations were underway.