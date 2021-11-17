Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil falls as US gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil falls as US gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release

Oil falls as US gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release

FILE PHOTO: A worker collects a crude oil sample at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Morichal, Venezuela, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

17 Nov 2021 10:24AM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 10:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: Oil prices dropped on Wednesday (Nov 17) after US gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, which could heighten pressure on the Biden administration to release oil from emergency reserves to cap soaring gasoline prices.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to US$80.00 a barrel at 0211 GMT, extending a 12 cent loss from Tuesday.

Brent crude futures fell 72 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to US$82.71, erasing a 38 cent gain from Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden has been considering releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cool gasoline prices, which hit a record high at California pumps this week. Lawmakers, however, have mixed views on whether it is needed.

US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said late on Tuesday he did not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's call on Sunday for tapping the SPR to lower gas prices, saying the reserve was there to fill a crude oil supply gap in times of emergency.

Analysts say SPR oil would only offer temporary relief and what is needed is increased supply from US shale producers or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"It seems the energy market is convinced that even if the US resorts to tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the benefits would be minimal ... to the US consumer," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed gasoline stocks fell by 2.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov 12, according to market sources.

The drawdown was much bigger than the 600,000 barrel decrease that 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

Crude inventories rose by 655,000 barrels, the market sources said. That was less than analysts' expectations for a build of 1.4 million barrels.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us