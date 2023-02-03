Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil heads for weekly loss awaiting China recovery signs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil heads for weekly loss awaiting China recovery signs

Oil heads for weekly loss awaiting China recovery signs

FILE PHOTO: The Imperial Strathcona Refinery which produces petrochemicals is seen near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

03 Feb 2023 09:34AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 09:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Oil prices made modest gains in early trade on Friday but were heading for a second straight week of losses, as the market looked for more signs of a strong recovery in fuel demand in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies.

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $82.33 a barrel at 0110 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 18 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $76.06 a barrel.

So far this week, Brent has dropped by 4.8 per cent, extending a 1.1 per cent loss from the previous week. WTI has fallen by 4.5 per cent after sliding 2 per cent in the prior week.

Mixed signs of a fuel demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer, have kept a lid on the market.

ANZ analysts pointed to a sharp jump in traffic in China's 15 largest cities following the Lunar New Year holiday, but also noted that Chinese traders had been "relatively absent" from markets.

The prospect of an economic rebound in China after COVID-19 curbs eased has buoyed the oil market so far this year, along with a weaker dollar that makes the commodity cheaper for those holding other currencies.

The dollar has fallen because aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve are no longer expected, whereas other major economies are continuing with bigger rate increases even as inflation has eased.

While supported by a weaker greenback, oil's gains have been limited by the prospect of slow growth in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, and recessions in places including Britain, Europe, Japan and Canada.

"The crude demand outlook needs a clear sign that China's reopening will be smooth, and that the U.S. economic growth momentum does not deteriorate quickly," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.