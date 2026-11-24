Nov 24 : Oil prices eased on Tuesday, hovering near a three-month low on concern over rising crude supply and a potential market surplus, while risk to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz persisted.

Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $88.97 a barrel by 0147 GMT after posting their lowest close since August 31 on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 23 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $79.94 a barrel, after hitting their lowest level since August 26 earlier in the session.

Prices drew support from shipping risk in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy said three "violating" oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines in the strait on Monday, Iran's Press TV reported.

The United States is investigating whether Iran was involved in cyberattacks on as many as 50 energy tankers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials and others familiar with the matter.

Better supply has weighed on prices, though analysts said the market remained fragile.

"Despite some improvement in inventories and product availability, the oil market remains under severe strain," said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, in a client note.

"Oil prices, time spreads, refining margins and investor positioning increasingly suggest the market expects conditions to normalise. Yet logistics remain constrained and inventory buffers are thin. The oil system therefore appears to be moving from acute scarcity towards persistent vulnerability, rather than returning to normal," Hynes said.

Supply is also recovering in Libya. The country's Sharara oil pipeline has reopened, and oil has begun to flow into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya, the chairperson of the National Oil Corporation told Reuters on Monday.

Global observed liquids inventory rose 52 million barrels in October, implying an oversupply of 1.7 million barrels each day, Deutsche Bank said in a research note. Evidence is accumulating that the global market is rebalancing and turning into surplus, although setbacks could delay progress, the bank said.

US crude oil and product inventories likely rose last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.