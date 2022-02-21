Logo
Oil jumps on fresh warnings over Ukraine-Russia conflict
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Scheibenhard, near Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

21 Feb 2022 07:40AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 07:44AM)
MELBOURNE : Oil prices gained more than $1 in early trade on Monday on rising jitters over potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the United States and European Union making clear Russia would face sanctions if it invaded its neighbour.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invaded Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were up $1.34, or 1.4per cent, at $94.88 a barrel at 2312 GMT after hitting a high of $95.00 in early trade.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.68, or 1.8per cent, at $92.75 a barrel after hitting a high of $92.93.

"If a Russian invasion takes place as the U.S. and U.K. have warned in recent days, Brent futures could spike above $US100/bbl," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

