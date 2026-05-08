Oil jumps, stocks fall as US-Iran clashes spark peace talks fears

HONG KONG: Stocks sank and oil prices jumped Friday (May 8) as US-Iran clashes in the Strait of Hormuz jolted hopes for a deal to end the war and reopen the crucial waterway.

Markets across the world have enjoyed a strong run this week on growing optimism that the 10-week conflict - which has sent oil prices soaring - will be concluded soon.

However, the risk-on mood was tempered Thursday following news that US forces had carried out strikes on Iranian military targets in response to an attack on three American destroyers in the Strait, threatening a month-old ceasefire.

For its part, Iran's central military command accused the United States of violating the ceasefire by attacking an oil tanker and another ship.

Following the clashes, Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "We'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!"

But when asked in Washington if the truce was still on, the US president said: "Yeah it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away."

The clash came a day after Trump said an agreement could be near and as Tehran considered a one-page US proposal to end the conflict and reopen the Strait, through which a fifth of world oil and gas usually passes.

Also, the Wall Street Journal said the White House was considering restarting an operation to help commercial ships through the Strait, which Trump dropped after just a day earlier this week.

"Project Freedom" had caused anger in Iran and led it to carry out attacks on the United Arab Emirates.