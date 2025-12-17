Oil jumps as Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers leaving, entering Venezuela

(Corrects typographical error in headline)

By Katya Golubkova and Shariq Khan

TOKYO, Dec 17 : Oil prices climbed sharply on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered "a total and complete" blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, raising fresh geopolitical tensions at a time of concerns over demand.

Brent crude futures were up 53 cents, or 0.9 per cent at $59.46 a barrel at 0105 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 55 cents, up 1 per cent, to $55.82 a barrel.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Oil prices settled near five-year lows in the previous session on progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, as a deal may see western sanctions on Moscow eased, freeing up supply even as the market grapples with fragile global demand.

Trump on Tuesday ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, adding that he now regarded the nation's rulers as a foreign terrorist organization.

The move could potentially impact 0.4-0.5 million barrels of oil per day, lifting prices by $1-2 per barrel, according to a U.S. oil trader.

"In regards to pricing impacts, we should see the prompt physical premiums reacting more than flat price, especially natural Merey replacements in the Gulf Coast like Canadian and Colombian Castilla blends, though the total loss of supply would be less than 200,000 barrels per day for the Chevron equity cargoes," said Matias Togni, analyst at oil market insights firm Next Barrel.

It is unclear how the U.S. will impose the blockade against the sanctioned vessels, and whether he will turn to the Coast Guard to interdict vessels like he did last week. In recent months, the U.S. has moved warships into the region.

Trump's latest comments came a week after the U.S. seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, stepping up a pressure campaign on the government of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who Trump has blamed for drugs entering the U.S.

Since the seizure, Venezuelan crude exports have fallen sharply. While many vessels picking up oil in Venezuela are under sanctions, others transporting the country's oil and crude from Iran and Russia have not been sanctioned,