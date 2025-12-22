(Corrects ‌headline and paragraph 1 to make clear the intercepted tanker was off the coast of Venezuela, not a Venezuelan oil ‌tanker)

BEIJING, Dec 22 : ‌Oil prices gained on Monday in early Asian trading hours after the U.S. intercepted an oil tanker off ‍the coast of Venezuela in international waters.

The U.S. is also pursuing another tanker, officials ​told Reuters ‌on Sunday, in what would be the third ​such operation in less than ⁠two weeks ‌if it succeeds.

U.S. West ​Texas Intermediate crude was up 34 cents, or ‍0.6 per cent, at $56.86 per barrel as ⁠of GMT 2323.

(Sam Li and ​Lewis Jackson ‌in Beijing; Editing ‍by ​Edmund Klamann)