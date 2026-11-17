LONDON, Nov 17 : Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as a projected supply surplus driven by recovering Middle East exports balanced concerns about continued tanker attacks and expectations of falling US crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures were up 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $92.61 a barrel by 0910 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures edged up by 1 cent to $85.73.

The Brent benchmark has fallen 22 per cent this month while WTI has declined by 18 per cent.

Equities markets, which often move in tandem with oil, were also down on Tuesday, with technology stocks weighing in the United States and Asia.

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that the global oil market will return to surplus in the fourth quarter of this year as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite attacks on shipping.

This is reflected in the dramatically plunging cost of shipping oil, indicating an unwinding of the risk premium on transporting oil products by sea as Mideast Gulf exporters increased flows towards levels achieved before the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian attacks on US bases in Bahrain and disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz have continued, maintaining uncertainty around one of the world's most important oil export routes.

OPEC held an online meeting on Monday to discuss its review of members' maximum sustainable production capacity, which will help to determine OPEC+ output quotas for 2027 and beyond. The wider OPEC+ producer group, which includes Russia, is due to meet on November 29 to decide 2027 output policy.

Elsewhere, stocks of crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 276.4 million barrels last week, the lowest level since August 1982, Department of Energy data showed. The recent drawdowns have been part of a US agreement to release 172 million barrels from the facility.

Weekly data on broader US crude and product inventories from the American Petroleum Institute is due at 2030 GMT and from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday [EIA/S].

Crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen, a Reuters poll showed.