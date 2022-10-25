Logo
Business

Oil prices edge higher as US dollar eases
Business

Oil prices edge higher as US dollar eases

Oil prices edge higher as US dollar eases
FILE PHOTO: A pump is seen at a gas station in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Oil prices edge higher as US dollar eases
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
25 Oct 2022 08:29AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2022 08:29AM)
(Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous session's losses, as the U.S. dollar eased, while weaker U.S. business activity data lowered expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.

International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 12 cents to $93.38 per barrel by 0008 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 22 cents to $84.80 per barrel.

U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, with manufacturers and services firms in a monthly S&P Global survey of purchasing managers both reporting weaker client demand.

That weakening could indicate that the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate increases to fight inflation have been working and may persuade it to slow its rate hike policies, a positive signal for fuel demand.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index edged lower in early trade. A weaker dollar makes oil less expensive for non-U.S. buyers.

Limiting gains, China's September crude imports of 9.79 million barrels per day were 2 per cent below a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lacklustre demand.

Source: Reuters

