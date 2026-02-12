Oil prices edge lower as IEA reduces demand forecast

LONDON, Feb 12 : Oil prices slipped on Thursday as investors weighed the International Energy Agency's lowering of its global oil demand forecast for 2026 against potential escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions.

Brent crude oil futures were down 30 cents, or 0.43 per cent, at $69.10 a barrel by 1018 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 23 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $64.40.

Global oil demand will rise more slowly than previously expected this year, the IEA said on Thursday while projecting a sizeable surplus despite outages that cut supply in January.

The Brent and WTI benchmarks reversed gains to turn negative after the IEA's monthly report, having gained support earlier from concerns over the U.S.-Iran backdrop.

U.S. President Donald Trump said after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that they had yet to reach a definitive agreement on how to move forward with Iran but that negotiations with Tehran would continue.

Trump had said on Tuesday that he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East if a deal is not reached with Iran. The date and venue of the next round of talks have yet to be announced.

A hefty build in U.S. crude inventories had capped the early price gains. U.S. crude inventories rose by 8.5 million barrels to 428.8 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, far exceeding the 793,000 increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

U.S. refinery utilisation rates dropped by 1.1 per centage points in the week to 89.4 per cent, EIA data showed.