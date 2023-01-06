Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil prices extend gains on lower US fuel inventories
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil prices extend gains on lower US fuel inventories

Oil prices extend gains on lower US fuel inventories

FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks are seen at the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas deposit in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

06 Jan 2023 10:16AM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 10:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Oil prices rose around 1 per cent on Friday, extending gains from the previous trading session after data showed lower fuel inventories following a winter storm that hit the United States at the year end.

Brent crude futures last gained 79 cents, or 1 per cent, to $79.48 a barrel at 0203 GMT, after settling up 85 cents at $78.69 on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also up 80 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $74.47 a barrel. They had settled 83 cents higher at $73.67 in the previous session.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday that distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, dropped more than expected in the week to Dec. 30. They fell 1.4 million versus expectations of a 396,000-barrel drop.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline stocks fell 346,000 barrels last week, according to the EIA data, compared with analysts' expectations for a 486,000-barrel drop.

While services activity in China contracted in December for a fourth straight month amid surging COVID infections, the pace of declines slowed while business confidence rose to a 17-month high.

China, the world's largest crude oil importer, made an abrupt turn in its stringent zero-COVID policy in early December following rare public protests, leading to a surge in infections across the country.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.