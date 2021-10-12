Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO: Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday (Oct 12), taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia.

Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at US$83.39 a barrel at 0211 GMT (10.11am, Singapore time), after touching three-year highs on Monday on the way to a 1.5 per cent advance.

US oil fell 33 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to US$80.19 a barrel, having also gained 1.5 per cent in the previous session, in which it reached the highest in around seven years.

"There is still plenty of momentum behind the oil rally and the fundamentals remain extremely favourable," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Will it be a surprise to see oil back in the triple digits later this year? Probably not."