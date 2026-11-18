BEIJING, Nov 18 : Oil prices fell on Wednesday on data showing an increase in US crude and fuel inventories last week, although ongoing US-Iran attacks and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited losses.

US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 56 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $85.45 a barrel as of 0149 GMT, while Brent crude futures were trading down 16 cents, or 0.17 per cent, at $92.98 a barrel.

Crude stocks rose by 5.28 million barrels in the week ended November 13, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while gasoline stocks rose by 5.12 million barrels and distillate inventories by 351,000 barrels.

But continued tensions between the US and Iran and ongoing risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz kept price declines limited.

Bahrain's defence force said on Wednesday that it had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks on the country, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, marking another escalation in the conflict a day after the US and Iran traded strikes.

Both oil benchmarks had settled higher on Tuesday as the US-Iran conflict intensified, even as talks continued between Iran and mediators Oman and Qatar. Attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz also stoked continued supply worries.

Iranian drones attacked a US military radar system in Bahrain on Tuesday, and the US retaliated with strikes on a missile launch site on Iran's Qeshm Island.

An LPG tanker was also struck by a projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Monday, and crew had to evacuate the ship.

"Although regional supply may continue to recover through alternative routes, the latest vessel data suggests that normalization of flows through Hormuz is still not possible under current conditions," LSEG analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they had launched five drones towards two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, which it has used during the war to reroute oil to its Yanbu port for export, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.