Oil prices fall as Russia, Saudi Arabia expected to boost supply

TOKYO: Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday (Sep 29) after a recent rally, as profit-taking and expectations of supply increases by Russia and Saudi Arabia outweighed forecasts of positive demand from China during its Golden Week holiday.

Brent November futures which expire on Friday were down 21 cents to US$95.17 per barrel. Brent December futures lost 10 cents to trade at US$93.00 per barrel at 12.55am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 8 cents to US$91.63 per barrel.

Oil prices had eased about 1 per cent on Thursday, as traders took profits after prices soared to 10-month highs, and some worried that high-interest rates may weigh on oil demand.

"Oil prices recent rally paused overnight," National Australia Bank said in a note. "Next week's OPEC meeting (Oct 4) will be a key update for the market with increasing probability the voluntary supply cuts by Aramco are reduced."

The market is currently tight with the combined cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day to the end of the year by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies.

Russia recently eased its separate ban on fuel exports introduced to stabilise the domestic market, and analysts do not expect restrictions to stay for long because it may hit refinery runs and impact relations with customers.